Madison Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Madison (NC) Weather Channel
Madison (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

MADISON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bNDOC7400

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

