Eufaula, OK

Eufaula Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bNDO1UK00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

