Oak Island, NC

Oak Island Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bNDNzt600

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Oak Island, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Oak Island, NC
Posted by
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Oak Island — 3 ways to make the most of it

(OAK ISLAND, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oak Island. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

