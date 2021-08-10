Oak Island Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0