Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, SC

Tuesday sun alert in Liberty — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(LIBERTY, SC) A sunny Tuesday is here for Liberty, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Liberty:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bNDNtak00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Liberty (SC) Weather Channel

Liberty (SC) Weather Channel

Liberty, SC
129
Followers
551
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Liberty, SCPosted by
Liberty (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Liberty

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Liberty: Saturday, August 14: Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 15: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and

Comments / 0

Community Policy