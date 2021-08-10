Cancel
Keansburg, NJ

Weather Forecast For Keansburg

Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

KEANSBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bNDNsi100

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

