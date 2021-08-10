Cancel
Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge Weather Forecast

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

HOLLY RIDGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bNDNlmA00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge, NC
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holly Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Holly Ridge, NC
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Holly Ridge

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holly Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Holly Ridge, NC
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holly Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

