Louisville, TN

Weather Forecast For Louisville

Louisville (TN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bNDNi7z00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Louisville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

