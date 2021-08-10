Morgan Canyon fire in good shape following recent precipitation

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — According to the local U.S. Forest Service office, the Morgan Canyon fire received significant moisture from the recent storm system in northern Utah.

On August 8, firefighters hiked portions of the fire where it was safe to survey.

They did not report any fires or smoke.

“Salt Lake Ranger District fire personnel will continue to check the fire for any smoke or fire within the fire perimeter until a true season ending event such as snow arrives at the fire site,” the Forest Service said in a post.

The blaze was caused by a plane crash in mid-June. According to Utah Fire Info , it is currently 90 percent contained at 509 acres.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter