Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Plains, MD

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in White Plains

Posted by 
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(WHITE PLAINS, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over White Plains Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bNDNdiM00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

White Plains, MD
134
Followers
549
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
White Plains, MDPosted by
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For White Plains

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in White Plains: Sunday, August 15: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, August 16: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday,

Comments / 0

Community Policy