Bridgeton, MO

Bridgeton Weather Forecast

Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bNDNXMs00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 79 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

