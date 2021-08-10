Bridgeton Weather Forecast
BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 78 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 79 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
