Burnsville, NC

Burnsville Weather Forecast

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bNDNWU900

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

