Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Head

INDIAN HEAD, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.