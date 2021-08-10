Cancel
Arden, NC

Arden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Arden (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

