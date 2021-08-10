Arden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



