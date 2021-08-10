Arden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
