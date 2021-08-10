Cancel
Lake Station, IN

Weather Forecast For Lake Station

 5 days ago

LAKE STATION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bNDNJFw00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

