Summersville, WV

Summersville Weather Forecast

Summersville (WV) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bNDNHUU00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

