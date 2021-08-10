Weather Forecast For Silverton
SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
