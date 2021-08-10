Cancel
Homestead, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Homestead

Posted by 
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

HOMESTEAD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bNDNC4r00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

