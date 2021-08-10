Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sparta, GA

Tuesday has sun for Sparta — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(SPARTA, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sparta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bNDN2Kq00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

Sparta, GA
123
Followers
552
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sparta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Sparta, GAPosted by
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sparta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sparta: Thursday, August 12: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 13: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Sparta, GAPosted by
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Sparta

(SPARTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sparta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy