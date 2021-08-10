Princess Anne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRINCESS ANNE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
