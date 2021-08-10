Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hebron, KY

Tuesday rain in Hebron: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hebron (KY) Weather Channel
Hebron (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(HEBRON, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hebron Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hebron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bNDMvSp00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hebron (KY) Weather Channel

Hebron (KY) Weather Channel

Hebron, KY
102
Followers
553
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hebron, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy