Millersburg, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Millersburg

Posted by 
Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

MILLERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bNDMrvv00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel

