Daily Weather Forecast For Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0