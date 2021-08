I’m sure everyone I knew secretly wondered if I’d lost my mind. Back in 2012, I stepped away from a dream practice of working with NBA teams, rock stars and artists to open a small massage studio in a rundown strip mall in Santa Rosa. I didn’t know a single street or soul in town, so my little dog and I walked a different neighborhood each day, getting to know the towns in Sonoma County and inviting people to come visit us. We began with four massage therapists and a receptionist, and over the next several years I worked every day to convince local residents that investing in their healing was worthwhile.