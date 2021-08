The success of its corona vaccine has brought the Mainz company Biontech a huge leap in sales and profits. As the company announced on Monday, net profit rose to just under 2.8 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021 after a loss of 88.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year. For the first six months of this year, the surplus amounted to a good 3.9 billion euros after a loss of almost 142 million euros in the previous year.