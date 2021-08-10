Robb Report’s New Grilling Kit Gives You All the Premium Steak You Need for the Perfect BBQ

Robb Report and Holy Grail have teamed up to help you turn this summer into a culinary spectacular, all from your own backyard.

Get your friends over, fire up the grill and serve up this spectacular selection of Upper Prime Black Angus . This exclusive flight gives you both insane flavor and succulent texture, whatever your favorite cut . From our flavorful filets to thick ribeyes, a tasty tri-tip and one serious porterhouse, you just won’t find better.

What makes these steaks so special is the marbling. Those little flecks of fat sprinkled throughout your beef are a window into the quality of the cuts you select. The USDA grades steak based on the distribution of fat in the meat, dividing your options among Select, Choice and Prime. As the grade and marbling increases, so does the flavor and tenderness of the steak. But even within the top category, Prime, not all steaks are created equal.

Holy Grail works with its producer to select only the most marbled Prime beef for its Upper Prime Black Angus. It’s some of the most tender and tasty steak around. With only about 1,000 head of this Black Angus cattle available each year, beef of this quality is generally not available in grocery stores or at your local butcher shop. These are the cuts you find at America’s best steakhouses. Well, now you can serve them up at your next barbecue. We worked with Holy Grail to offer Robb Report readers a limited-edition package that brings a collection of cuts that will satisfy everyone in your crowd. Even better, we got you a great deal on the steaks, too.

Robb Report x Holy Grail Summer Grilling Essentials Steak Flight

2 x 16 oz. Upper Prime Black Angus Ribeye

2 x 16 oz. Upper Prime Black Angus NY Strip

2 x 8 oz. Upper Prime Black Angus Filet Mignon

1 x 32 oz. Upper Prime Black Angus Tri-Tip

1 x 24 oz. Upper Prime Black Angus Porterhouse



