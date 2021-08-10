Cancel
Tell City, IN

Tell City Weather Forecast

Tell City (IN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bNDMJMZ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

