Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rathdrum, ID

Tuesday has sun for Rathdrum — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(RATHDRUM, ID) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rathdrum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bNDMITq00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Haze

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Rathdrum, ID
169
Followers
552
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rathdrum, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Rathdrum, IDPosted by
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Saturday, August 14: Smoke; Sunday, August 15: Smoke; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
Rathdrum, IDPosted by
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(RATHDRUM, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rathdrum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy