Tuesday has sun for Rathdrum — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RATHDRUM, ID) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rathdrum:

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 95 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 94 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Haze High 97 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.