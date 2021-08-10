Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

How to Style Your Wedding Cake Table

By Alyssa Brown
marthastewart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend just a few minutes scrolling through photos of wedding cakes on your favorite social media platform, and you're bound to notice that the images all have one thing in common. Regardless of the color, shape, size, or topper, wedding cakes are always displayed in a way that signifies their importance. Whether a cake is set on its own table with a sequined linen tablecloth for a glamorous look or styled with fresh greenery and produce for a garden party wedding, the styling is an important part of the overall look. Not sure how to style your wedding cake table? Here, event planners share their favorite ways to make a cake table into its own styled scene.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Cakes#Fresh Fruits#Food Drink#Evoke Design And Creative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

I Could Eat an Entire Pan of Joanna Gaines’ Lemon Bars

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s hard to put into words just how much I love these lemon bars, but here’s my best attempt: They are extremely easy to make; strike the perfect balance of sweet and tart; have the flakiest, butteriest crust; and bake up with candied edges (be prepared to fight over them).
Food & DrinksABC 4

How to properly cut a custom cake

Brette Hawks, owner and artist of Hobble Creek Cake, visited our set today to demonstrate how to cut properly cut a custom cake. People often try to cut cakes like a pie, but there is a simpler, cleaner and easier way to do it and get the most servings out!
Apparelgreenweddingshoes.com

26 Boho Flower Girl Dresses That Will Match Your Laid-Back Wedding Style

If you’re throwing a more laid-back wedding and want your little ones to also match your relaxed style, you’re in luck! We’ve sifted through the web and plucked out our favorite boho flower girl dresses for you to peruse. These oh-so cute styles feature more relaxed fits and designs that easily pair well with a whimsical outdoor or indoor setting. From lace numbers to a few sparkly options, check out our list below to not only shop the best boho flower girl dresses, but also answer a few questions about the adorable role.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Wedding Show Returns With Latest Styles, Trends

Wedding bells are ringing, and industry professionals said they can't keep up. Brides across Green Country came out for The Tulsa Wedding Show today for some one-stop shopping. Organizers said weddings are back and vendors are ready to meet the high demand. "I'm with mom, I'm with granny and I'm...
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

4 Delicious Non-Cake Treat Options for Your St. Louis Wedding

Not a fan of cake? Not a problem. Modern brides and grooms are embracing outside-the-box options when it comes to reception desserts. Get creative and feature your favorite desserts, your heritage or a special memory with your significant other – or even go savory with these ideas.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

No brand does festival fashion like Free People. Since it was founded in 1984, it's had the vintage-inspired, boho glam corner of the market covered. Think airy maxi dresses for wafting around the house in, fringed jackets that would make Jimi Hendrix proud and Joan Jett-esque bell bottom flares – all with more tie-dye, sequins, crochet and beads than you can shake your pint of lukewarm cider at.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

How to Make a Candle Wick

This simple cotton wick is a must for your handmade candle projects. As an option, you can dip your wick in melted wax or oil before using but the clean cotton will light just as easily and burn cleanly. All-cotton embroidery floss (DMC 6-Strand Embroidery Floss, 62¢ each, michaels.com) Wick...
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Red-Grape Cake with Whipped Creme Fraiche

In a large bowl, beat together butter and granulated sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in half of flour mixture, then sour cream and lemon zest. Stir in remaining flour mixture just to combine. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan, smoothing top with a small offset spatula. Scatter grapes over top.
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

How to Make a Cake from Scratch as Delicious as Your Favorite Bakery

A freshly baked cake smothered in frosting makes an irresistible homemade dessert. Intimidated? Start here. Whether you need a birthday cake for someone special or an over-the-top holiday cake, we'll teach you how to bake a cake that's moist and mouthwatering every time. We'll even show you how to frost a cake so it looks picture perfect.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Apple-Honey Upside-Down Cake

Apples you eat whole or cook into applesauce are not the same ones you want for this dessert. Choose firm varieties—so they'll maintain their shape when baked and inverted onto a serving plate—that have enough tartness to counter the buttery-sweet caramel.
Relationship AdviceInvestopedia

How to Build Your Wedding Budget

Planning a wedding starts with setting a budget. For many couples, it's also their first experience with making complicated financial decisions together. And these days, it's couples—not parents—who generally do the heavy lifting when it comes to paying for weddings and the events around them. Having a plan for spending...
Interior Designwilliams-sonoma.com

5 Expert Tips for Styling a Stunning Fall Table

Autumn can mean a lot of things. To us, at its best, those warm, golden colors signify “calm” and “comfort.” The fall table can be the aesthetic equivalent of a spiced cider, warm in your hand. We reached out to our Visual Merchandising Director and tabletop style expert, Tommy Tran....
Interior Designhomedit.com

How To Design A Modern Dining Room That Fits Your Style

Does your dining room have what it takes to stand out and to look every bit as beautiful and as stylish as you want it to? If the answer to this question is not exactly the most positive one, don’t let that discourage you. There’s always room for improvement when it comes to interior design and decor in general. A modern dining room doesn’t need much to look chic and sophisticated but you have to choose each detail with great care and to constantly look at the big picture if you want the ambiance to be no less than charming.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Four Accidents to Prepare for When You Host a Dinner Party

You've dedicated so much time and energy to planning your dinner party, and you think you have all of your bases covered, but then an accident happens and throws you for a loop. If this sounds like your worst nightmare, then it's important to become well-versed in the most common entertaining mishaps; once you understand what's most likely to go awry, you'll be better equipped to handle anything that comes your way. Ahead, four road blocks that can arise in the middle of your fête, as well as tips on how to prevent them from spoiling an otherwise perfect get-together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy