Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eastman, GA

Eastman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

EASTMAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bNDM9cY00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman, GA
249
Followers
554
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastman, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy