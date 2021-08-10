Cancel
Kansas City, MO

‘They blame us’: Kansas City business employees take front lines on mask enforcement

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a week since Kansas City’s mask mandate went into effect and the health department has already received 119 complaints related to lack of mask compliance. Seeing someone wearing a mask around Kansas Citywas rare for a few weeks this summer. People were ready to return to normal lives, leaving their masks behind when heading out the door. That was before the delta variant took hold of the region; before cases and hospitalizations went up. However, for some, that didn’t make the idea of masking again easier.

