‘They blame us’: Kansas City business employees take front lines on mask enforcement

It has been a week since Kansas City’s mask mandate went into effect and the health department has already received 119 complaints related to lack of mask compliance. Seeing someone wearing a mask around Kansas Citywas rare for a few weeks this summer. People were ready to return to normal lives, leaving their masks behind when heading out the door. That was before the delta variant took hold of the region; before cases and hospitalizations went up. However, for some, that didn’t make the idea of masking again easier.