Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bunker Hill, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Bunker Hill

Posted by 
Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel
Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bNDLtfA00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel

Bunker Hill (WV) Weather Channel

Bunker Hill, WV
155
Followers
553
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bunker Hill, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy