Sneads Ferry, NC

Sneads Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SNEADS FERRY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bNDLsmR00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel

Sneads Ferry, NC
