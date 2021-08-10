Sneads Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SNEADS FERRY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.