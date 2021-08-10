Cancel
Phelan, CA

Phelan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

PHELAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bNDLq0z00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Phelan, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

