Dunbar, WV

Weather Forecast For Dunbar

Posted by 
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bNDLp8G00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

