Weather Forecast For Wallace

WALLACE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.