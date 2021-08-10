Cancel
Wallace, NC

Weather Forecast For Wallace

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

WALLACE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bNDLj5800

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel

Wallace, NC
