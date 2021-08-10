Cancel
Dayton, NV

Dayton Weather Forecast

Dayton (NV) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bNDLhJg00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Smoke during the day; while haze then smoke overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Smoke during the day; while smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dayton, NV
