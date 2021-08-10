Dayton Weather Forecast
DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke during the day; while haze then smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Smoke during the day; while smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0