There are a number of wild powers on display in The Suicide Squad, from Ratcatcher 2’s ability to summon rodents, to Polka-Dot Man’s polka dots, but strangely enough one of the most complex character designs in the film is Bloodsport’s – the anti-hero played by Idris Elba. He doesn’t have any supernatural gifts, but what he does possess is highly advanced weaponry that he constructs on the fly with various pieces he stores all over his costume. It’s ultimately a super cool and clever idea brought to life on the big screen, but as I recently learned from writer/director James Gunn, it was a serious headache to actualize behind the scenes.