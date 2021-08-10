Cancel
La Grange, KY

Rainy forecast for La Grange? Jump on it!

La Grange (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(LA GRANGE, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in La Grange, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Grange:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bNDLdmm00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

