Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(AZTEC, NM.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Aztec Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aztec:

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



