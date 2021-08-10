Cancel
Poplar Grove, IL

Poplar Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bNDLNrG00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Poplar Grove, IL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(POPLAR GROVE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Poplar Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

