Poplar Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0