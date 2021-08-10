Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Tour Inside Teyana Taylor's Mind-Blowing Pop Art Mansion

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman" We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are living the dream in their fantasy-inspired Atlanta, Georgia home. The luxe estate is the perfect playground for scene-stealing daughters Junie and Rue, while still putting design first.

