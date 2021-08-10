Cancel
Long Prairie, MN

Long Prairie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bNDLHYu00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel

Long Prairie, MN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

