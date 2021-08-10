Long Prairie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0