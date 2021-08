As the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games drew to a close, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with the Team USA athletes to congratulate them for their performance representing the U.S. on the world stage. During the virtual meeting on Saturday, President Biden had a few words in particular for Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnast made waves with her courageous decision to withdraw from several of her events due to struggles with her mental health—an action practically unheard of in the high-stakes competition. However, Biles was still able to return and compete in her last event, winning a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final.