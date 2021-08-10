Cancel
Blackshear, GA

Weather Forecast For Blackshear

 5 days ago

BLACKSHEAR, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bNDKkmo00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

