Monroe County Health Department recommends wearing mask in public
The county’s leading health agency is urging area residents to resume wearing masks in public spaces and to seek a COVID-19 vaccination. Citing an increasing trend of coronavirus transmissions, the Monroe County Health Department recently issued a recommendation to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation falls in line with updated guidance from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, which last month revised its guidelines to offer similar recommendations.www.monroenews.com
