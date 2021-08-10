Cancel
Golden Valley, AZ

Tuesday rain in Golden Valley meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Golden Valley (AZ) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Golden Valley Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Golden Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bNDKaxY00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

