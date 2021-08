I would like to express my opinion about the opinion expressed by Marshall Ward in the July 30 edition of the Ledger & Times. It is a sorry excuse for a human being that will try to make political gain from any tragedy. Especially one such as COVID-19 that has brought such pain and suffering to so many millions of people around the world, not to mention over 3,600 here in Calloway County. The education of thousands of students in our local schools has been disrupted, and in some cases, severely damaged.