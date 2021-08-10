Cancel
Ellenton, FL

Ellenton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ELLENTON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bNDKLul00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellenton, FL
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

