Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

How Tampa’s stingrays and penguins died is still a mystery. It may stay that way.

By Matt Cohen
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeNrL_0bNDKEjg00
Among the most popular animal attractions in Tampa are the African penguins at the Florida Aquarium, left, and the stingrays at ZooTampa. The institutions are still investigating mass deaths of the animals in recent weeks. [ Florida Aquarium (2011), Times (2004) ]

TAMPA — Animals aren’t supposed to die suddenly at zoos and aquariums.

They get constant care from top veterinarians in state-of-the-art habitats. Generally, their life expectancy is higher than their counterparts living in the wild.

But in late May, all 12 stingrays at ZooTampa at Lowry Park died. Seven weeks later and six miles away, seven African penguins at the Florida Aquarium died over the course of a few days.

Together, the incidents snatched away two of the Tampa Bay area’s most popular animal attractions.

Even one episode where multiple deaths might occur would be considered rare.

“I’ve been an animal protection lawyer for 10 years, and I can’t think off the top of my head of a single instance where there was a sudden mass animal death at a facility,” said Christopher Berry, a managing attorney with the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

ZooTampa brought in outside experts and sent water and tissue samples overseas to investigate what killed the stingrays on May 27. They found overnight oxygen levels rose so dramatically in the water that tiny gas bubbles formed in the animals’ bloodstream. It’s called a “supersaturation event,” similar to the bends in humans.

It’s largely unknown, and may always be, what caused the event to occur. ZooTampa’s top aquarist said the tank’s life support systems needed updating but he didn’t blame them for the deaths.

How the African penguins died may also remain a mystery, the Florida Aquarium said, though its veterinary team continues conducting medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause. The aquarium has said nothing publicly about the deaths since an initial news release July 8, but answered questions from the Tampa Bay Times last week.

Only three penguins survived, the aquarium said. It didn’t happen all at once. And the deaths put on hold plans to open a new outdoor penguin exhibit — one the aquarium had touted just weeks before on its Facebook page.

Neither ZooTampa nor the Florida Aquarium are obligated to say anything further.

In the case of the penguins, an endangered species, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting a separate investigation whose findings will be open to the public. Otherwise, the two institutions answer to their nonprofit accrediting agency — the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, based in Silver Spring, Md.

ZooTampa has submitted a report to the association’s Accreditation Commission. Members typically have 30 days to file after an incident. The Florida Aquarium was still working on a report, the association told the Times on Thursday.

ZooTampa declined to make its report available to the Times. The Florida Aquarium said it will release only “documentation of the investigation” and warned that such reviews can take weeks or months.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums won’t share the reports either, calling them “privileged communication” with its members.

Danielle Horton, a member of the Florida Aquarium, celebrated her daughter’s third birthday with the penguins in September and has always taken note of how the staff deals with them.

“You can tell those caretakers love and adore these animals,” Horton said.

But as a member of the aquarium, she said, she wants to hear more about what happened.

“I think that they need to come out and say something.”

The animals were already dying

The youngest stingrays were just under a year old. They were named Brownie and Bella.

They were pups of Tracy or Martha, two female Southern stingrays who arrived at ZooTampa from the Florida Aquarium in 2016. They were roughly 7 when the gas bubbles killed them.

Nothing seemed wrong at first. The first caretakers in at around 8:30 a.m. May 27 changed the water like normal.

“It was a typical day,” Tyson Facto, ZooTampa at Lowry Park’s head aquarist said.

But later, when their caretakers came into the exhibit, the stingrays didn’t come to greet them nor eat their shrimp breakfast. When the veterinarians entered a panicked Stingray Bay, the animals were already dying.

In the hours that followed, ZooTampa tried but couldn’t determine the cause of death. The water readings appeared as they should. So water and tissue samples were sent to the Triton laboratory in Dusseldorf, Germany, and the gas bubbles were detected, Chief Zoological Officer Larry Killmar said.

Some type of system malfunction occurred in the hours when no one was there to watch the stingrays, Killmar said. But after weeks of investigating, no one could determine what it was. There are theories, Killmar said — a crack in a pipe, a malfunctioning valve.

Each habitat is largely custom-made, and ZooTampa’s 16,000-gallon pool had equipment described as commonly used in stingray touch tanks. Among the key components were the chiller, 2 or 3 years old, a 4-year-old biofiltration tower, protein skimmers and a sand filter.

ZooTampa spokesperson Sandra Torres said the chillers and protein skimmers were state of the art. Facto said they needed updates. Other equipment like the sand filter needed replacing, he said.

“Technology is always changing,” he said. “There’s other things to look at from when our system was originally put in.”

Not knowing exactly what went wrong, the zoo is tearing down the old Stingray Bay to play it safe, Killmar said. The new $2 million exhibit will have 50 percent more space for the stingrays and will connect with another new saltwater habitat, the zoo’s manatee rehabilitation center, Torres said.

Little federal protection

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums praised the aquarium for being “very transparent with the public about the tragedy with their penguins.”

But the aquarium declined to speak in detail about circumstances surrounding the death of the penguins.

“We are as eager to find answers as you, but we simply do not have any at this time,” spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in an email to the Times on July 20.

Still, the sense of loss can be seen now in an outpouring of sympathy on the aquarium’s Facebook page and in stories told there — wedding photos where a penguin named Cliff stands between brides and grooms, penguins waddling through the halls during aquarium anniversary events.

Kim Pagni, 31, of Brevard County, is a penguin lover whose now-husband bought a backstage pass for a penguin encounter in 2015 and proposed to her as the animals surrounded the couple.

Said Pagni, “I was just the most excited I had ever been in my entire life.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservaton Commission will investigate the penguin deaths to make sure there wasn’t “any neglect or anything that contributed to the deaths of these animals,” Officer Brian Norris told the Times.

The zoo and aquarium have good working relationships with the commission and the commission conducts routine inspections of the institutions, Norris said.

“We rarely, if at all, have any issues with facilities like this,” he said.

The federal Animal Welfare Act offers protection to animals in captivity and is enforced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department is not investigating the deaths of the stingrays or penguins, said Richard Bell, a spokesman for the agency.

“One of the only federal laws that covers wild animals in captivity has a huge gap in that it does not cover so many species of animals,” said Alicia Prygoski, a senior legislative affairs manager with the California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund.

The act lays out protections for warm-blooded animals but doesn’t protect cold-blooded ones. To receive government protection, and trigger transparency of public records, a cold-blooded animal must be classified as a threatened or endangered species. The breeds of stingrays at ZooTampa are not.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has worked to expand the Animal Welfare Act, passed in 1966, though no proposals are pending before Congress, Prygoski said.

The African penguins are warm-blooded animals, but the Department of Agriculture has historically refused to apply the act’s protections to birds, said Berry with the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Still, African penguins are classified as endangered so they receive protections through the federal Endangered Species Act.

Under the act, passed in 1973, criminal penalties and injunctions can be imposed if anyone is found to have harmed the penguins intentionally or out of negligence, Berry said.

“So it is very prudent to find out what caused the penguins’ death to make sure that additional penguins are not killed through negligence,” Berry said.

He has no reason yet to believe they were, he said.

Mass deaths at aquariums

Mass deaths of animals in captivity are rare, but they happen.

In 2019, more than 30 stingrays died at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, according to reports in the Chicago Tribune. Two large-scale stingray deaths occurred earlier, the Tribune reported, at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. And 44 stingrays died in 2009 at the Calgary Zoo, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Also at the Calgary Zoo, seven Humboldt penguins died in 2016.

Caretaking protocols for animals such as stingrays and penguins are established by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Member institutions are accountable to the organization if they hope to earn its accreditation.

The association suspended ZooTampa’s accreditation in 2008. The zoo had come under scrutiny after 15 monkeys got away from a private animal park, revealing questionable animal transfers between the park and the zoo.

ZooTampa regained its reputation and is accredited through 2026.

The Florida Aquarium opened in 1995 and received Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation in 1997. It has been accredited ever since. Its current accreditation runs through 2025.

Until the shuttered exhibits reopen at the zoo and the aquarium, fans can visit the other institution to see the penguins and touch the stingrays.

At ZooTampa, children squeal as the African penguins slip in and out of the pool, behind the glass panels of an outdoor exhibit. During a visit to the aquarium one weekday this month, some 40 people milled around the circling stingrays for their turn to feel the leathery wings.

It wouldn’t be quite the same for aquarium member Horton, though.

“One of the things that we fell in love with at the aquarium were the penguins.”

Comments / 1

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#Brookfield Zoo#Fish And Wildlife#African#The Florida Aquarium#The Tampa Bay Times#Accreditation Commission#Southern#Triton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Friend of the Hillsborough River

Bob Luce, a retired computer programmer who lives in Carrollwood, likes to go out on the Hillsborough River in Temple Terrace in his inflatable kayak, where he takes close-up pictures of alligators, captures limpkins and their babies on the shore and great blue herons in flight. That’s when he’s not...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa chain Ford’s Garage to expand nationally, add 15 franchises by 2023

Ford’s Garage wants to be Tampa’s next Outback Steakhouse. The burgers-and-beer restaurant chain has announced ambitious plans to expand nationally, adding 15 franchise locations by 2023. The company already has development deals in place for 11 of those franchises, including restaurants in New York, Texas, Ohio and Kentucky. After that, owners hope to add 10 to 15 new franchises per year.
Lutz, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

‘No one should die.’ Tampa Bay doctors, nurses exhausted by COVID surge

LUTZ — The COVID-19 patients arrive with depressing frequency to the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital North. The sickest have a similar complaint: “I can’t breathe. I feel like I’m drowning.” Everyone is assessed as soon as possible, but the community hospital has only 40 treatment rooms in its ER. Some patients are returned to the waiting room, where, even with an area divided off for those infected, they put others at risk.
Temple Terrace, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Where to find sandbag stations in Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

Local authorities in Tampa Bay have begun opening sandbag sites throughout the region as Tropical Depression Fred continues on a path toward Florida. The National Hurricane Center projects the storm will be near the Tampa Bay coast early Sunday morning and could drop significant rain throughout the region, causing flooding. Here is where you can find sandbag stations to help prepare for the storm:
Pasco County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

COVID case counts far ahead of last year in Tampa Bay schools

The resurgent coronavirus is quickly showing up in Tampa Bay area public schools, far exceeding last year’s levels as classes get underway, according to official tallies. In the first week of the new school year, the Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando county school districts reported 961 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. That’s dramatically higher than the 116 cases the four systems recorded during the first two weeks of last school year.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bill Horne, Clearwater city manager for 20 years, dies at 72, three weeks before retirement

CLEARWATER - In 2001, Tampa Bay’s third largest city was in desperate need of a steady leader. The then-Clearwater City Commission was implementing a grand vision to turn sleepy Clearwater Beach into a tourist destination. Neighborhoods needed libraries and recreation centers. Basic infrastructure was due for replacement, from stormwater pipes to fire stations.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Poppo’s Taqueria set to move into downtown Tampa

After success in St. Petersburg and Manatee counties, Poppo’s Taqueria is set to open its doors in downtown Tampa on Aug. 16. Because of limited staffing, the new location will only be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but will be offering the full menu during those hours. Once they are fully staffed, hours will expand to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for forever homes

Chanel (6) and Lucas (8) are a bonded pair of male Chihuahua mixes. The two grew up together until their owner was no longer able to care for them. Both dogs are well behaved and housetrained. They love people and get along well with other dogs after an introduction period. They must be adopted together. To meet them, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.

Comments / 1

Community Policy