Lizzo Is Finally Setting Boundaries: 'There Is Power In The Word No When You Are Saying Yes To Yourself'

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star on partnering with Dove, how her ever-changing looks are a form of self-care and protecting her peace by learning to say no. Lizzo is known almost as much for her confidence as she is for her chart-topping, Grammy-winning music. The star is an advocate for body confidence and has waxed poetically about the importance of self-love. But when it comes to her hair, she, like many of us, is still learning to embrace it. The journey is ongoing. That’s why her partnership with Dove’s Self-Esteem Project to launch their “My Hair, My CROWN” toolkit is so close to her heart.

