Lizzo Is Finally Setting Boundaries: 'There Is Power In The Word No When You Are Saying Yes To Yourself'

Lizzo is ready to get back to making more music noise as she has collab’d with one of the biggest names in female rap and hip-hop in general, Cardi B. After taking a backseat to adjust to new life habits and mental health improvement, in the wake of the 2020 pandemic, Lizzo not only has a lot to be thankful for, but she is also optimistic about getting things back to life pre-covid. During the lockdown, Lizzo shared with Power 106 Midday host Bryhana that she finally learned how to set boundaries for herself. The musician explored her mental health with therapy during this time, and also states while she doesn’t need a social media cleanse to regroup, Lizzo says has taken up journaling and puts her phone away at night before bed. While speaking on the topic of mental health, Lizzo also addresses the controversy surrounding Olympic athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka.